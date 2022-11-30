Dr. Fabrizio Monge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabrizio Monge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fabrizio Monge, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL.
Dr. Monge works at
Locations
Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists25086 Olympia Ave Unit 300, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 274-4245
Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists4235 Kings Hwy Unit 103, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 274-4246
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monge has been excellent at explaining in terms I understand. I am so sorry I moved and will no longer have him as my dr. I would tell anyone to have him as their dr.
About Dr. Fabrizio Monge, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1972605434
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monge works at
Dr. Monge has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Monge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.