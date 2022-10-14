Overview

Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Di Pisa, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Michelassi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.