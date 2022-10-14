Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD
Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Di Pisa, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Michelassi paid close attention to my condition and to my questions, which he responded to carefully and completely, in terms easy for me to understand. I have no reservations about recommeding him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New York University|NYU Langone Medical Center
- Universita Di Pisa, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
