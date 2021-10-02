Dr. Luca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD
Overview
Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. Luca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery11370 Anderson St Ste 2100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2822
-
2
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 651-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luca?
Dr. Luca is probably the best oncology surgeons in California. He has the best bedside practices and will always spend time teaching you. He saved my life and was able to allow me a normal life.
About Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1902355589
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luca works at
Dr. Luca has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.