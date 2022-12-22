Overview

Dr. Fabrizio Di Noto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chirurgia U Med, Palermo and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Di Noto works at Salta Direct Primary Care in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.