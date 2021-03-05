See All Psychiatrists in Clifton Park, NY
Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD

Psychiatry
3 (29)
Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They completed their residency with University of Maryland Medical Center

Dr. Urresta works at New Virtual Medicine Pllc in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Virtual Medicine Pllc
    952 Route 146 Ste 3, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 724-5151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 05, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Urresta for several years now, I typically see the PA Patricia who is wonderful, they’ve helped me be myself again , I pay out of pocket as they don’t accept my insurance, and I don’t mind because I prefer not to see anyone else!!! They’ve taken good care of me and my mental health , in which I’m very grateful. Lacey the receptionist is always pleasant and professional, when it comes to billing- if you have a financial issue they will work with you as long as you are making an effort, they don’t just dump patients without notice, anyone who said that didn’t bother to check their mail or messages. Overall a nice office, friendly caring staff and they are knowledgeable in their field.
    Erica — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104987064
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urresta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urresta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urresta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urresta works at New Virtual Medicine Pllc in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Urresta’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Urresta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urresta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urresta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urresta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

