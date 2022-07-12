Overview

Dr. Fabio Su-Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Su-Diaz works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.