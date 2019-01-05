Dr. Fabio Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabio Ochoa, MD
Overview
Dr. Fabio Ochoa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Ochoa works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Arthritis of Warren Inc.1716 NORTH RD SE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 399-9776
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochoa?
I saw Dr. Ochoa for the first time in November 2018. He asked good questions and ran neccessary x-rays and lab work. Dr. Ochoa was personable and made me feel comfortable. My follow up with him was in December to go over the x-rays and lab work. I understand that some people might be impatient but, all the tests he ran confirmed his original diagnosis. I have to admit that after reading the reviews I was a bit nervous. My experience was a good one and I will continue to see him.
About Dr. Fabio Ochoa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 59 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881673523
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochoa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochoa works at
Dr. Ochoa has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Chondrocalcinosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ochoa speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.