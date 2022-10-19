Overview

Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery



Dr. Frisoli works at Altair Health in Summit, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.