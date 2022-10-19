Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery
Locations
Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 993-7322Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Somerville92 E Main St Ste 201, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 648-3636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thrilled to have such a skilled physician that performs such delicate operations/procedures come once a week to an office in my area. Dr Frisoli is absolutely tops in his field and yet has a down to earth personality. He put my nerves at ease.
About Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery
- New York University School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frisoli accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frisoli speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisoli.
