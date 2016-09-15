Overview

Dr. Fabio Danisi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Di Roma La Sapienza Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Roma Italy and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Danisi works at WMC Advanced Physician Services in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.