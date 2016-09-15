Dr. Fabio Danisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabio Danisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fabio Danisi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Di Roma La Sapienza Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Roma Italy and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
WMC Advanced Physician Services19 Baker Ave Ste 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5951Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danisi was easy to talk to and explained everything thoroughly when my mom was diagnosed with dementia. It was a difficult situation and his guidance was exactly what we needed. His office staff is not particularly friendly or helpful, the only disappointing factor. I would not allow this to deter me in choosing him as my neurologist. The best in our area.
About Dr. Fabio Danisi, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1891782652
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Med
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cabrini Medical Center
- University Di Roma La Sapienza Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Roma Italy
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danisi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danisi speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Danisi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.