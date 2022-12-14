Dr. Achille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabienne Achille, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fabienne Achille, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Achille works at
Locations
Fabienne Achille MD LLC600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 833-2026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Achille is a great doctor, very skilled, professional and knowledgeable. Office personnel is polite and respectful. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Fabienne Achille, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Creole
- 1265666739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achille has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Achille speaks Creole.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Achille. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achille.
