Dr. Fabian Ramos, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (229)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fabian Ramos, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ramos works at Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramos Center interventional And Functional Pain Medicine
    100 3rd Ave W Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ramos Center - Sarasota Office
    2540 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
  3. 3
    Ramos Center- Venice Office
    1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Pain Relief Center Of Florida
    3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-1739

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 20, 2020
    From the beginning, my journey to become one of Dr. Ramos' patients was fateful! At another appointment inEllenton, a gentleman passed by me and I saw the logo of the Ramos Center on his shirt and stopped him to find out more info. His name is Kevin Perez and he works in Marketing at the Center. He gave me a business card with the necessary info and I called the next day. Within three days the Center called and set up an appt. I saw Danny who indeed was very thorough, knowledgeable, patient and courteous. I had an MRI at the end of that week with the results the next week. I went in for my 1st procedure on 8/5 and 2nd on 8/19. Thank you so much to Dr. Ramos and his extraordinary y explained the entire procedure each and very time. My circle of angels: Fabian Ramos, Danny, Keila, Sallie, Dan, Melissa as well as the reception staff! One of my nurses even walked the parking lot to find my ride!! So very grateful to all of you especially in these uncertain times; precautions regulated
    Pamela Peterson — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Fabian Ramos, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831150630
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami Chldns Hospital
    • University Miami
    • Emory University School Medicine
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Anesthesiology
