Dr. Fabian Proano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabian Proano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fabian Proano, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
Dr. Proano works at
Locations
-
1
Pain and Rehabilitation Medical Group3701 Skypark Dr Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 791-4980
-
2
B. Lebron M.d. Inc. Apc3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 206, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 791-4980
-
3
Coast Surgery Center of South Bay3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 110, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-8054
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am stunned by some of these less than 5 star reviews. This Dr. is efficient both in the office and OR. He is a damn good Doctor and that is the ultimate goal, right? I get why some may feel his compentancy could not be the perfect fit. He is not Doggie Howser but I am going with skill every time.
About Dr. Fabian Proano, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English
- 1932219169
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proano works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Proano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proano.
