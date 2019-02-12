See All Anesthesiologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Fabian Proano, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
2.5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fabian Proano, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center

Dr. Proano works at Pain/Rehabilitation Med Grp in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Rehabilitation Medical Group
    3701 Skypark Dr Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 791-4980
  2. 2
    B. Lebron M.d. Inc. Apc
    3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 206, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 791-4980
  3. 3
    Coast Surgery Center of South Bay
    3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 110, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 325-8054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Feb 12, 2019
    I am stunned by some of these less than 5 star reviews. This Dr. is efficient both in the office and OR. He is a damn good Doctor and that is the ultimate goal, right? I get why some may feel his compentancy could not be the perfect fit. He is not Doggie Howser but I am going with skill every time.
    — Feb 12, 2019
    About Dr. Fabian Proano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • English
    • 1932219169
    Education & Certifications

    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fabian Proano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proano works at Pain/Rehabilitation Med Grp in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Proano’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Proano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

