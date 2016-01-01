Dr. Fabian Mendoza-Ballesteros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabian Mendoza-Ballesteros, MD
Dr. Fabian Mendoza-Ballesteros, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Univ Nac Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164689840
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Univ Nac Mayor de San Marcos
- Rheumatology
Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros speaks Spanish.
418 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza-Ballesteros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.