Dr. Fabian Lugo, MD
Overview
Dr. Fabian Lugo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lugo works at
Locations
Fabian Lugo MD A Professional Medical Corp.913 S College Rd Ste 107, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 989-9971
Steve V Butaud MD1101 S College Rd Ste 307, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 989-9971
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.lugo is my daughter’s doctor...absolutely love him ...he’s always so understanding with her and always has time to see her when needed...he’s been her doctor for years now ...I can’t thank him enough for keeping her seizures under control ??
About Dr. Fabian Lugo, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538190798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Neurology
