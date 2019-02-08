See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD

Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with McLean Hosp-Harvard Med Sch

Dr. Carbonell works at Carbonell & Bhalerao Mds in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Practice Consulting Services
    331 W Surf St Ste 907, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 649-4255
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Carbonell & Bhalerao Mds
    2913 N Commonwealth Ave # 512, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 665-3203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295705119
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McLean Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
