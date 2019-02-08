Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbonell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fabian Carbonell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with McLean Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Carbonell works at
Advanced Practice Consulting Services331 W Surf St Ste 907, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 649-4255Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Carbonell & Bhalerao Mds2913 N Commonwealth Ave # 512, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3203
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Carbonell got me on the right medications he is very skilled and professional
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295705119
- McLean Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Dr. Carbonell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbonell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carbonell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbonell speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbonell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbonell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbonell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbonell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.