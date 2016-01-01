Dr. Carballo Madrigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD
Overview
Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
- 1 220 Abraham Flexner Way Rm 1531, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 899-3623
Uofl Health-louisville Inc6801 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 212-9647
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 212-9647
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 212-9647
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891058335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
