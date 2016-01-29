Dr. Arnaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabian Arnaldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fabian Arnaldo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Arnaldo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St.Vincent Medical Group3900 St Francis Way Ste 205, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-2500
-
2
Advanced Cardiovascual Specialists610 N Michigan St Ste 400, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnaldo?
He's very caring and delightful to be around!! I received excellent care that was above and beyond the norm.
About Dr. Fabian Arnaldo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Portuguese
- 1245382852
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnaldo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnaldo works at
Dr. Arnaldo has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnaldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arnaldo speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.