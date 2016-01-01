Dr. Fa-Chyi Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fa-Chyi Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Fa-Chyi Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 The City Dr S Bldg 56, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7002
-
2
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
-
3
Clinical Neurosciences Center900 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fa-Chyi Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366594855
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
