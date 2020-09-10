Dr. Reynolds II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Reynolds II, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Reynolds II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Reynolds II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
-
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic6061 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2703
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds II?
I was thoroughly pleased with Dr. Reynolds. He had to treat 5 places for skin cancer and was very thorough and patient. He and his staff were wonderful. I went to Dr. Reynolds because I was not satisfied with my previous Dr. in Cleveland.
About Dr. Frank Reynolds II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972689164
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds II works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.