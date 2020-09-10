See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Internal Medicine
41 years of experience
Dr. Frank Reynolds II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Reynolds II works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN.

    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic
    6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    6061 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

  CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Dermatitis
Impetigo
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 10, 2020
    I was thoroughly pleased with Dr. Reynolds. He had to treat 5 places for skin cancer and was very thorough and patient. He and his staff were wonderful. I went to Dr. Reynolds because I was not satisfied with my previous Dr. in Cleveland.
    Internal Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    1972689164
    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Reynolds II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reynolds II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Reynolds II works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

