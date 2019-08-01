Dr. Fredrick Orleans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orleans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Orleans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Orleans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Locations
1
Dr. Sudeep Rao831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-4949
2
Imc Diagnostic & Medical Clinic Daphne7101 US Highway 90 Ste 104, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8100Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
3
Imc Services for Seniors PC1700 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life! Seriously one of the best doctors I have ever had the chance of being a patient of! He takes his time and really explains what his game is and what would happen next if it doesn’t work as planned. Will not go anywhere else!
About Dr. Fredrick Orleans, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Orleans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orleans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orleans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orleans has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orleans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orleans speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Orleans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orleans.
