Overview

Dr. F Omar Tordilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Jalisco, Mexico.



Dr. Tordilla works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

