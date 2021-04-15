Overview

Dr. Fred Liner Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lallie Kemp Medical Center and North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Liner Jr works at Surgical Associates in Hammond, LA with other offices in Independence, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.