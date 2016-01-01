See All Cardiologists in Columbus, OH
Cardiology
Dr. F Hackett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hackett works at MOUNT CARMEL EAST in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Carmel East
    6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213
    Mount Carmel Grove City
    745 W State St Ste 750, Columbus, OH 43222
    Grove City
    5350 N Meadows Dr Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123
    East
    85 McNaughten Rd Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43213
    Medical Staff Building
    793 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222
    Mount Carmel Vascular Services Grove City
    5300 N Meadows Dr Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Carmel East
  Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Treatment frequency



Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    NGS CoreSource
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. F Hackett, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1215990726
    Education & Certifications

    Indiana University School Of Medicine/Krannert Institute Of Cardiology (Cardiology)
    Washington University School Of Medicine
    Barnes Hospital, Washington University School Of Medicine
    Ohio State University College of Medicine
    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. F Hackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hackett has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackett on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

