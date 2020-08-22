Overview

Dr. F Gwathmey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Gwathmey works at University of Virginia, Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.