Dr. F Germino, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Germino works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Hyperkalemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.