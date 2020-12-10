Dr. F Gahhos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gahhos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. F Gahhos, MD
Dr. F Gahhos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Athens University Med School and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Ctr2343 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 764-6900
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center F. Nicholas Gahh135 San Marco Dr, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-6836
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Very professional and a true artist on facial work! I will absolutely use him Again when the time comes!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1851316772
- Hartford Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- McGill U
- Athens University Med School
- Plastic Surgery
