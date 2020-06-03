Overview

Dr. F Degenova, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Degenova works at OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.