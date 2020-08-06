Dr. Sharon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezra Sharon, MD
Dr. Ezra Sharon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7031 108th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-6832
Almost all of the negative things said by other reviewers are correct BUT I have been seeing him regularly for the last 25 years because he knows his craft. I have arthritis & bursitis in neck, shoulders, & hips . He unerringly locates the problem & gives me an injection which alleviates my pain . He doesn't need an x-ray first. His bedside manner is terrible. Office is old. But if you pull a muscle or come down with a torticolus & can't move your neck he'll see you the same day & fix the problem.
- Rheumatology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sharon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharon speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharon.
