Dr. Ezra Kazam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ezra Kazam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, PA131 Madison Ave Ste 130, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-1113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ezra S. Kazam MD PA2 WASHINGTON PL, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-8755
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Have been using Dr. Kazam for over 30 years. He is outstanding- I am now 9 years old an still see him twice a year. He is a wonderful doctor and a fine human being. Lionel Borkan
About Dr. Ezra Kazam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1891713384
Education & Certifications
- Top Doctor Merits Award New Jersey & New York Metro Area 1978-Present
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- City College of New York
- Ophthalmology
