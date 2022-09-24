Overview

Dr. Ezra Israel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Israel works at Nephrology Foundation of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.