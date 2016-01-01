Dr. Ezra Gabbay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ezra Gabbay, MD
Overview
Dr. Ezra Gabbay, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Gabbay works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ezra Gabbay, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285831099
Education & Certifications
- THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Gabbay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbay.
