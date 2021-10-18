Overview

Dr. Ezra Deutsch, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Deutsch works at Suffolk Heart Group in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.