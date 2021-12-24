Overview

Dr. Ezequiel Molina, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Molina works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.