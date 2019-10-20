Overview

Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Lexington Radiology in Altoona, PA with other offices in Buffalo, NY, Patchogue, NY and Center Moriches, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.