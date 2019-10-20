Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2866
-
2
Oishei Children's Outpatient Center in the Conventus Building, 3rd Floor, Lion Clinic1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7978Monday8:00am - 11:00amWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Stony Brook Children's, Patchogue450 Waverly Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 444-6270
-
4
Stony Brook Children's - Advanced Pediatric Care600 Main St Ste A, Center Moriches, NY 11934 Directions (631) 444-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Young is an amazing doctor. He is both compassionate and knowledgeable. He has gone the extra mile to help our daughter and we are grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063689297
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Cornell University
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
