Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD

Urology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital.

Dr. Young works at Lexington Radiology in Altoona, PA with other offices in Buffalo, NY, Patchogue, NY and Center Moriches, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Altoona Regional Health System
    Altoona Regional Health System
620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
(814) 889-2866
    Oishei Children's Outpatient Center in the Conventus Building, 3rd Floor, Lion Clinic
    Oishei Children's Outpatient Center in the Conventus Building, 3rd Floor, Lion Clinic
1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203
(716) 859-7978
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Stony Brook Children's, Patchogue
    Stony Brook Children's, Patchogue
450 Waverly Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 444-6270
    Stony Brook Children's - Advanced Pediatric Care
    Stony Brook Children's - Advanced Pediatric Care
600 Main St Ste A, Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 444-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Phimosis
    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    HealthSmart
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    HIP Health Plan of New York
    MagnaCare
    MetLife
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    Vytra Health Plans
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 20, 2019
    Dr. Young is an amazing doctor. He is both compassionate and knowledgeable. He has gone the extra mile to help our daughter and we are grateful to have found him.
    About Dr. Ezekiel Young, MD

    Urology
    15 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1063689297
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Cornell University
    Pediatric Urology and Urology
