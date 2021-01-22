Overview

Dr. Ezekiel Jones II, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jones II works at Salem Family Clinic in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.