Dr. Ezea Ede, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Ede works at Complete Medical Care Center in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.