Overview

Dr. Eze Uche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Uche works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A. in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Wildwood, FL, The Villages, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.