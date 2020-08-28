Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eytan Irwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eytan Irwin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists502 Centennial Blvd Ste 5, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Irwin is an Amazing Surgeon, very easy to talk to, very skilled with Pilonidal.. very happy to have found him and very pleased with my surgery.
About Dr. Eytan Irwin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes
- Rutgers
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
