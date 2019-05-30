Dr. Eyob Tessema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyob Tessema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eyob Tessema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
Tri-County Psychiatric Services557 Glover Ave Ste 1, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tessema is the best psychiatrist I have ever been affiliated with. He takes time to hear what is going on. He is not focused on a diagnosis but on treating the presenting symptoms. He is caring and knowledgeable and doesn't mind answering all of the questions you have.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Russian
Education & Certifications
- FUHS/The Chicago Med Sch
- Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine
- Kharkov Medical Institute
- Psychiatry
