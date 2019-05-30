Overview

Dr. Eyob Tessema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Tessema works at Tri-County Psychiatric Services in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.