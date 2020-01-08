See All Cardiologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD

Cardiology
3 (2)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Youssef works at IU Health Arnett Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lafayette, IN.

Locations

    IU Health Arnett , IN
    5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 448-8000
    Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
    5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-4716

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sinus Bradycardia
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2020
    When I needed doctor for my procedure Dr. Youssef was the guy I ask for. When time came he was there for me and he did an excellent job. If he was still here at our hospital I'd have him do it again if and when needed.
    Bradley P. — Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487774642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Youssef works at IU Health Arnett Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Youssef’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

