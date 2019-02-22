Dr. Eyal Waldman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyal Waldman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eyal Waldman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in East Patchogue, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
-
1
Eyal Waldman, DMD240 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste 104, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 590-8867Monday10:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday2:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
dr waldman is just excellent there was no pain has a great sense of humor simply excellent
About Dr. Eyal Waldman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1386778645
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.