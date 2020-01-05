Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtorch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD
Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Alexander Tovar MD16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 360, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-5000
Vip Nephrology Inc.1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 720, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (424) 421-6001
Elmcrest Convalescent Center3111 Santa Anita Ave, El Monte, CA 91733 Directions (310) 710-3000
U S Renal Care Sherman Oaks Dialysis4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 111, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 789-3659
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Dr Shtorch is my daughter's provider, she is very picky with her doctors. knowing how highly she speaks of him and how she refuses to change doctors since she moved away almost 2 hours from him, I knew I had to try him as my doctor. he has been my doctor for approximately 6 years now and I must say I love him. he is very trustworthy. I highly recommend him.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
