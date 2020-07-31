Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been under treatment for stage 4 esophageal cancer for over four years. The fact that I’m still here is a testament to Dr. Meiri. He has gone above and beyond any medical care I’ve ever been involved in. When things were at their worst he did whatever he could to provide the appropriate line of treatment. I would and have referred others to him.
About Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1194786947
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
