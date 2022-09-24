Dr. Eyal Levit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyal Levit, MD
Overview
Dr. Eyal Levit, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Locations


Dermatology182 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It would require an inordinate number of superlatives to adequately characterize the unique talent and professionalism of Dr. Eyal Levit. He is truly unrivaled in the field of dermatology and cosmetic surgery. I was referred to Dr. Levit by my primary physician and was simply overwhelmed by the unusual care, concern and compassion of his staff. He heads a remarkable medical practice. Dr. Levit's skills are quite extraordinary and beyond the norm of what are to be expected. I would suggest that if you are seeking any type of dermatological or cosmetic surgery that you look no further. This is the gold standard by which other practices should be measured.
About Dr. Eyal Levit, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1801813621
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology|American College of Mohs Surgery
- College Of Phy|Columbia Presbyn
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levit has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levit speaks Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Levit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.