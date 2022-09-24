Overview

Dr. Eyal Levit, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Levit works at Dermatology in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.