Dr. Nayal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eyad Nayal, MD
Overview
Dr. Eyad Nayal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Nayal works at
Locations
-
1
Wayne Neurological Associates LLC401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 208, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayal?
dr. nayal is the best, always kind & caring. would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Eyad Nayal, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922044924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayal works at
Dr. Nayal has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinsonism and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayal speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.