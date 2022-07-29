Dr. Eyad Kanawati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanawati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyad Kanawati, MD
Overview
Dr. Eyad Kanawati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kanawati works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley2685 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Cardiology Associates of Oxford Valley370 Middletown Blvd Ste 510, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful
About Dr. Eyad Kanawati, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750518650
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Foster G. McGraw Hospital-Loyola Univ. of Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
