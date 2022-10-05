Dr. Eyad Alsabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyad Alsabbagh, MD
Dr. Eyad Alsabbagh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooksville, FL.
Pain Management And Spine Care Center12148 Cortez Blvd Unit 1, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-7184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love the staff and Dr. Al is a great doctor who cares about his patients!
About Dr. Eyad Alsabbagh, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Arabic
- 1295789444
