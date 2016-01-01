Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hattab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, MD
Overview
Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron, Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo and Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 254-8122
Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Directions (715) 350-8229Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1750395745
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie
Frequently Asked Questions
