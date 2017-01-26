Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Isa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Abu-Isa works at
Pmhc Cancer Center22301 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3321
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3321
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
My diagnosis of a rare form of lung cancer in the fall of 2014 was alarming. The first time I met Dr. Abu-Isa for radiation treatments I felt relaxed, comforted, and confident from the moment he stepped into the room with his infectious smile and warm, caring, gentle demeanor. Dr. Abu-Isa always takes time to explain procedures and answer my questions while never making me feel rushed. When visiting with Dr. Abu-Isa I always feel like I am talking to a long lost friend.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1396861936
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Abu-Isa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abu-Isa accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu-Isa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu-Isa works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Isa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Isa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Isa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Isa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.