Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Abu-Isa works at Pmhc Cancer Center in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pmhc Cancer Center
    22301 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-3321
  2. 2
    Ascension Providence Hospital
    16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-3321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2017
    My diagnosis of a rare form of lung cancer in the fall of 2014 was alarming. The first time I met Dr. Abu-Isa for radiation treatments I felt relaxed, comforted, and confident from the moment he stepped into the room with his infectious smile and warm, caring, gentle demeanor. Dr. Abu-Isa always takes time to explain procedures and answer my questions while never making me feel rushed. When visiting with Dr. Abu-Isa I always feel like I am talking to a long lost friend.
    Judy Perreault in Clinton Township, MI — Jan 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD
    About Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • 1396861936
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eyad Abu-Isa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Isa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Isa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu-Isa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Isa works at Pmhc Cancer Center in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Abu-Isa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Isa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Isa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Isa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Isa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

