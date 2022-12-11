Overview

Dr. Ewell Nelson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Estes Park Health, Foothills Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Boulder Neurosurgical Associates, PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.